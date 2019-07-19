84°
New Livingston Parish mosquito abatement program without funding

LIVINGSTON PARISH - The mosquito problem in Livingston Parish is surmounting and the parish council has been going back and forth on how to fix it for months.

The original mosquito abatement program was shut down in March. Now it only exists in the districts that want it: Districts 2 and 3, comprised of Watson and some of Denham Springs, which are the most densely populated. 

At Thursday's meeting, councilman Garry Talbert asked the council to request that the parish president appropriate $50,000 to the new mosquito abatement board. 

The money is currently sitting in an old fund and can only be used for mosquito abatement. 

"We requested the money because we believe that there's going to be a grant come down from the CDC and we were going to need start up money," said Talbert. 

After around 45 minutes of some-what heated discussion, the move was shut down in a 6-3 vote. Dissenting council-members did not think it was fair to use money that people from every district raised to benefit just two districts. 

"So that money is going to continue to sit in that account and do nothing," said Talbert. 

Talbert says he plans to look for other funding  sources. 

