New food pantry and clothes closet opens at Baton Rouge community center

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Councilwoman Twahna P. Harris launched a new Community Clothes Closet and Food Pantry at the Martin Luther King Junior Community Center.

Harris debuted the new resource on Thursday with the goal of providing reliable support to community members who are financially struggling.

"We know that families are falling on hard times, and we wanted to be a beacon of light to those families," Harris said. "It's such a tremendous need, and we're meeting the need."

The pantry and clothes closet are open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.