NEW: Federal drug raid in Livingston one of several Thursday

DENHAM SPRINGS – A federal raid early Thursday morning in a quiet Livingston Parish neighborhood was just one of several that happened on the same day, authorities revealed to WBRZ.

WBRZ.com first broke details of the operation – reporting witnesses saw agents, some appearing in tactical gear, on Dodger Drive in Denham Springs just after sunrise Thursday. Sources said the situation involved the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The DEA is a federal law enforcement agency that investigates crimes related to drugs.

Later, the DEA said the situation at the Lakes at North Park neighborhood, a new development near the intersection of Lockhart and Burgess Road, was part of an ongoing investigation into drugs.

The DEA said agents were executing a search warrant at a home on Dodger Drive and also in “several” other areas of Baton Rouge Thursday. The agency would not reveal where the other search warrants were executed or specifics about the investigation.

**************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz