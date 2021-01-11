New development coming to former Electric Depot site on Government St.

BATON ROUGE – The former Electric Depot site on Government Street will soon be transformed into a six-acre development that will include new restaurants, places to live and even a bowling alley.

Developer of the project, Dyke Nelson, said that the tenants coming to the location are very "compatible" with one another.

He said that the idea came from a "need for a different type of experience in Baton Rouge" that will attempt to connect downtown to mid-city.

Construction for the project is expected to start in about three months and to be completed by the end of 2018.



