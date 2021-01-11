38°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
New development coming to former Electric Depot site on Government St.

BATON ROUGE – The former Electric Depot site on Government Street will soon be transformed into a six-acre development that will include new restaurants, places to live and even a bowling alley.

Developer of the project,  Dyke Nelson, said that the tenants coming to the location are very "compatible" with one another.

He said that the idea came from a "need for a different type of experience in Baton Rouge" that will attempt to connect downtown to mid-city. 

Construction for the project is expected to start in about three months and to be completed by the end of 2018.

Click here to learn more about the project. 

News
New development coming to former Electric Depot site on Government St.
3 years ago Wednesday, May 17 2017

