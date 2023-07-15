New details in work release inmate who stole a van and more than $23,000

Investigators want to know how a work release inmate was able to steal a van and end up with more than $23,000.

Reginald Robertson is now being held on an $80,000 bond after leaving a work release program earlier this month.

When investigators found Robertson after the escape, he was in a motel room on Airline Highway. Now, a search warrant reveals new details.

"These employers come in and interview these guys, and if they fit their needs, they hire them," Paul Perkins from Louisiana Workforce said.

Paul Perkins runs Louisiana Workforce LLC, and he says for many inmates his program is transformative.

"For the most part, for a great, great percentage the program works for them," Perkins said. "They go home with money in their account. They're able to support their families. They learn work ethic. They learn responsibility."

Robertson escaped from his work site, Collis Temple Contractors, in a stolen van last Monday. According to Perkins, Robertson should not have had access to the van.

"None of them have driver's licenses whatsoever," he said. "They are not allowed to drive vehicles. That's in the agreement the employer signs."

Robertson got away with two blank checks from Collis Temple Contractors and more than $23,000 in cash, according to a search warrant.

"If this guy was gone two or three hours in this employers truck, he should have noticed," Perkins said. "You're supposed to constantly check on these guys."

Investigators say Robertson was dropped off at the site at 4:20 a.m.. Around 9:46 p.m., when a driver from work release attempted to pick him up, Robertson was gone. It wasn't until an hour later that he was reported missing.

Perkins says despite the escape, Collis Temple Contractors will not face any sanctions.

However, Perkins has pulled work release inmates from the work site.