New details in Baker gun battle Monday; 8-year-old and shooter among 4 hurt

BAKER - Police say a shooting that sent four people to a hospital this week stemmed from a drug deal turned robbery. Officers say a child was among the four people who were shot and taken to the hospital.

19-year-old Reginald Thomas Jr. was arrested Wednesday night on six counts of attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery.

The shooting happened in a neighborhood along Burgess Drive. Neighbors like Gerord Robvais can't shake the sound of the gunshots that were just feet away from their homes.

"It was about 15 shots. Each gun," Robvais said.

It was a close call. Robvais said those involved ran off right behind his home.

"When the shooting started, I was going in the house. After it was over with, two ran that way and two ran this way behind the house," he said.

Baker Police said two groups met up at a neighborhood park for a drug deal. Things turned violent when someone allegedly pulled a gun and ran off with the drugs, according to arrest records.

Three people were shot while riding together in a car, the fourth was shot while walking down the street. Among the victims, police say, is an 8-year-old girl.

"It's always very disturbing. It's more so disturbing when you have adults that would introduce a child to what could be a potentially dangerous situation, but I want people to always think about your family," Chief Carl Dunn said.

All four of them had to be taken to a local hospital. Authorities say that includes one of the shooters.

"Everybody is recovering. Everybody is stable. One person has been discharged. Everybody else was kept for observation. One person we're waiting to be discharged probably has some charges pending," Dunn said.