NEW DETAILS: Alleged drunk driver barrels into front of New Roads home

NEW ROADS - An alleged drunk driver ran his truck through the front of a brick house in New Roads on Monday night.

The wreck, which was first reported shortly before 9 p.m., happened along False River Drive near the intersection with Major Parkway.

The New Roads Police Department said the driver, 38-year-old William Simmons from Kentwood, was driving under the influence. He was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and booked for DWI, reckless operation and property damage charges.

Police told WBRZ that the residents were not home when the crash happened, but on Tuesday they said that the occupants were feet away from the crash.