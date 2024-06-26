Latest Weather Blog
New deer-hunting law provides way for hunters to track down wounded animals and finish them off
Related Story
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana after Aug. 1 will allow hunters to pursue wounded deer with dogs and lights and kill their prey with a handgun if the animals are still alive.
The state Department of Wildlife and Fisheries said Monday the recently approved law recognizes the ethical obligations of hunters and provides them a legal method for killing deer that don't die immediately after being shot.
The law lets a licensed hunter use lights and a tracking dog to follow the deer, and then use a handgun to kill the deer, if necessary. Wildlife officials say the law was written in a way to prevent the unlawful use of dogs and nighttime hunting.
Tracking dogs must be on a handheld leash or have a GPS tracking collar. Deer hunters can go onto private property only with permission from the landowner.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Attorney disputes DA's insistence that former Street Crime unit officer indictments are...
-
Strange cloud feature spotted in Livingston Parish on Wednesday
-
Texas hires new coach, opens portal to others
-
WATCH: EBR's superintendent candidates make their own videotaped pitches for top schools...
-
Historic 'Catfish Town' building may be torn down