66°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace

Related Story

BATON ROUGE — A new Books-A-Million is planned to come to Siegen Marketplace, according to commercial permits. 

The new bookstore will be located on South Mall Drive, where Joann Fabric and Crafts previously operated. 

A Books-A-Million located in the Towne Center shopping center shut down in 2018.

News
New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen...
New Books-A-Million planned to come to Siegen Lane Marketplace
BATON ROUGE — A new Books-A-Million is planned to come to Siegen Marketplace, according to commercial permits. The new... More >>
2 days ago Monday, April 13 2026 Apr 13, 2026 Monday, April 13, 2026 2:47:00 PM CDT April 13, 2026

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days