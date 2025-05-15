New AI technology lead to arrest in decade-old killing of seven-year-old

BATON ROUGE - In the decade since seven-year-old Terrez Coleman's murder, his killer has been walking free.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says that changed Monday with the arrest of Rashad Turner.

"We're here tonight because of 11 years of investigative work," said EBRSO Spokesperson Casey Hicks.

When Terrez was shot and killed while sitting in a car that was driving along Prescott Road in 2014, the only solid pieces of evidence investigators had were shell casings and a grainy surveillance photo of another car.

"We're gonna stay on this case until it's done, and if we got to follow fifteen hundred empty leads, that's what we're gonna do," said Sheriff Sid Gautreaux in 2014.

The leads were few and far between until nearly three years later.

According to an arrest warrant, Turner became a suspect in the shooting back in 2017.

That's when detectives were able to match a gun found in the vehicle he was driving during a traffic stop to the shell casing found at the crime scene.

However, according to the sheriff's office, it wasn't enough for an arrest because that gun had been reported stolen.

It wasn't until February 2025 that they were able to place Turner at the scene of both where the gun had been stolen and the shooting scene using new technology called CyberCheck.

According to the affidavit, CyberCheck "is an open-source intelligence framework that provides law enforcement

agencies with a narrative representation around the inner workings of a crime or other series of events."

In other words, the company uses what they call "Cyber DNA", or a suspect's digital footprint, to pinpoint where they were during a crime. In this case, they were able to use Turner's email and phone number to place him within a mile of the shooting scene.

"Terrez has never been forgotten and this is one of those cases that I think stuck with all of us at the sheriff's office," said Hicks.

During the time of the shooting, 22-year-old Turner was a college student in Ruston.

In 2017, he ended up pleading guilty to illegal possession of stolen things for having the stolen gun and served less than two years in jail.