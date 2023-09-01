Need to relieve some stress? There's a new rage room now open in Gonzales

Is it just one of those days where you want to break stuff, but maybe not your own stuff?

Well, there's a place where you can let out all that stress. It's called a rage room, and yes, it's meant to unleash some of that rage and stress that you may have after a long day or week.

TRM Throws opened earlier this year as an axe-throwing business. In August, they decided to expand and try something new: a rage room. Raleigh Weber, co-owner of TRM Throws says since they've opened the rage room, they've seen some positive feedback.

"It really helps destress, really brings people out of their shell," Weber said. "One minute you're real quiet, the next you come here and rage, and when you leave, it's like a big weight lifted off your shoulders.

"It's really beneficial to the mental health, too. With things going on today, even in this heat, a lot of people may have that pent-up anger. What better way to relieve it than to come here at TRM Throws and let loose?"

You can also bring your own stuff to smash.

"You can bring your own items as long as it doesn't have any chemicals in it," said Tim Kyles, co-owner of TRM Throws. "It's 15 minutes for $30 and we give you about 30 items, too."

Make sure you wear closed-toed shoes and TRM Throws will provide all the safety equipment. You also have to sign a waiver before you rage.

You can watch your friends rage or you can throw some axes while you wait. They're located at 12616 Airline Hwy in Gonzales. You can find more information on their website.