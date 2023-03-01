Nearly a year later, worried homeowner no closer to bayou erosion fix

BATON ROUGE - All Krystle Woods is asking for is a resolution to the erosion problem behind her house.

"I don't want to be a casualty of their lack of maintenance," she said.

That's what she told 2 On Your Side last March when she was about two years into her situation. Now that almost another year has gone by, she fears she's no better off.

"No one has contacted me to even just let me know where we are," Woods said.

Behind her house off of Stumberg Lane in Baton Rouge is Jacks Bayou. In the last three years, she has lost several feet of her property to that bayou. It's taken her fence, trees, and peace of mind. An orange barrier fence was put up by the parish over a year ago. Woods says she's unable to enjoy her pool and her children can't use the swing set.

"I'm frustrated because I don't feel very safe, I constantly worry about the stability of my property and land back here," she said.

In March 2022, the parish said that the bayou bank is eroding and that while Woods' service request would be addressed, didn't supply a timeline. The parish did say that off-road drainage work is typically done when it's dry.

"What I'm hearing from other members of the community, is there are very long wait times I just don't feel like I'm a priority as a taxpaying member of this community," she said.

As she looks over that orange plastic fencing, Woods now spots exposed electrical wires and other cables. She has noticed that more of her land has fallen into the bayou.

"It was a small problem that is going to turn into a much more major issue."

As she cares for her property, Woods only wishes the city would do the same.