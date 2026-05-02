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Nearly 40 volunteers recognized for helping East Baton Rouge public school students
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BATON ROUGE — A nonprofit held a ceremony to recognize school volunteers across East Baton Rouge Parish.
Volunteers in Public Schools, or VIPS, hosted its annual Apple Awards at Broadmoor United Methodist Church.
The program recognized nearly 40 volunteers who worked to support student success in public education. More information on VIPS is available here.
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BATON ROUGE — A nonprofit held a ceremony to recognize school volunteers across East Baton Rouge Parish. Volunteers in... More >>
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