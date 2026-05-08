Nearly $1.2 million in Louisiana energy grants targets hydrogen, carbon capture and clean power

BATON ROUGE — Six Louisiana energy startups are sharing nearly $1.2 million in funding through the second round of Proof-of-Concept awards from Future Use of Energy in Louisiana.

The awards come from FUEL's Proof-of-Concept Fund, which helps early-stage companies move from development to commercial application by bridging the gap between invention and market entry.

"These startups aren't just advancing energy innovation — they're helping build a stronger Louisiana," said FUEL Director of Technology Commercialization Stephen Loy. "We're excited to support them as they turn their ideas into market-ready solutions."

Renovigo Chemicals received $194,675 to develop a process that uses carbon dioxide as the primary material source to produce propylene and acrylonitrile, rather than traditional oil and gas.

Westfield Fluid Controls, Inc. received $197,675 to develop the Cryogenic Cam Butterfly Valve, a specialized fluid control device built for extreme temperature conditions common in the liquified natural gas and hydrogen industries.

Eray Geophysical received $197,769 to build a machine learning-based software package that identifies subsurface fracture media using diffraction seismic waves for carbon capture and storage.

EcoGlobe and NovaSpark Energy each received $200,000. EcoGlobe is developing a digital marketplace that turns wasted feedstocks into economic value while cutting emissions and building supply chain resilience. NovaSpark Energy is building a gridless power generation system designed to provide on-demand energy in both city and remote environments during outages and disaster recovery.

Waste to Energy Systems, LLC also received $200,000 to finish research and development on a patented gasification system intended to produce green hydrogen from biomass.

Each award covers supplies, equipment, travel, professional services and salaries. Recipients must complete their projects within a year of receiving the award.