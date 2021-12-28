79°
Latest Weather Blog
National Weather Service performs tornado survey in Ascension Parish
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: CDC recommends shorter quarantine time
-
News 2 Geaux: Saints fall to Dolphins, 20-3
-
News 2 Geaux: State Police issue alert for missing child
-
'More infectious but less severe': how the Omicron variant of COVID-19 compares...
-
Pool contractor disappears; leaves customers thousands of dollars in debt