'National Philanthropy Day' luncheon held at Crown Plaza
BATON ROUGE - The Association of Fundraising Professionals of Greater Baton Rouge hosted their annual "National Philanthropy Day" luncheon at the Crown Plaza on Tuesday.
Awards were handed out to philanthropists, volunteers and community leaders throughout the Baton Rouge area; the AFP called the recipients generous with their time and their money.
