National Guard dispatched to Clinton for drinking water issue Thursday

UPDATE: Water bottles will be given out to the public at 10 a.m. Friday at the Old Fire Station on Jackson Street.

****

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - The Town of Clinton is currently under a boil water advisory due to a broken water main. As repairs are underway, Governor Edwards announced that the Louisiana National Guard will be sending water and supplies to the parish.

East Feliciana Parish has declared a state of emergency due to the water issues. Crews will be sending over 32,000 bottles of water for both the public and the East Feliciana Parish Prison facility.

The advisory will remain in effect until rescinded by the Town of Clinton, according the clerk's office.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing foods.

"Temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 90s in Clinton for the next several days,” said Governor John Bel Edwards. “We want to make sure the public is safe while the water system issues are being resolved. These types of water problems are certainly an inconvenience, but they can also be life threatening in some cases due to the heat, which is why it is important for the public to heed all warnings and take the necessary safety precautions. GOHSEP will continue to monitor this situation and stands ready to offer any additional requests for support.”