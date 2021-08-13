Mystery deepens after boaters fled crash that hurt kids in False River

NEW ROADS - Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said a troubling situation is emerging in his parish after three juveniles were hurt over the weekend when the tube they were riding on was hit by a boat in False River.

Two kids had to go to the hospital. One of them was transported by AirMed.

The occupants on the boat that caused the crash all fled the scene, according to Thibodeaux. The adult, an attorney in the Lafayette area, was located at his home, the sheriff said.

Video obtained by the WBRZ Investigative Unit showed an unknown individual checking out the boat involved in the crash the next day.

Thibodeaux said his office turned the investigation over to the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries because it happened on False River. Following the crash, his deputies spoke to witnesses that pointed out the boat that was involved. It came back registered to a resident of the Lafayette area.

According to Thibodeaux, agents showed up at that man's home. He is an attorney there that specializes in DWI and personal injury cases according to his website. That attorney admitted that he was on False River, but did not give an explanation as to why he hurried home.

"He had five teenage girls, one daughter for sure and several friends," Thibodeaux said. "So, I imagine he had to be the driver."

State wildlife agents who are conducting the investigation stopped short of even naming that individual. However, LDWF issued the following statement:

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement Division is investigating a boating incident in Pointe Coupee Parish that occurred on Aug. 8 in False River. The incident involves a pontoon boat that struck three juveniles in the water floating in tubes. The investigation is ongoing as agents are gathering statements from witnesses and those involved in the incident. Charges may be pending upon completion of the investigation. LDWF cannot offer any further statements or release of information until the investigation is completed.

Thibodeaux wonders why the adult left the scene, as leaving the scene of a crash is illegal.

"That person fled the scene pretty quickly," Thibodeaux said. "He didn't wait for the proper authorities to get there."