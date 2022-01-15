Mysterious morning church fire in North Baton Rouge leads to $150k in damages

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a church fire in North Baton Rouge early Friday morning.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found smoke coming from Good Shepherd Missionary Baptist Church, located at 2873 Mission Drive. BRFD officials say when they entered the church, they found fire coming from the pulpit and baptism area.

"We could have been having church services here, but God seen it fit to let it happen before day in the morning when no one was at the church," Church Deacon Purlean Ross said.

Crews responded to the call around 5:30 a.m. and by 6:05 a.m. the department told WBRZ the fire was under control.

The department says the damage is ringing in at $100,000 for the building alone and another $50,000 in losses for the contents of the church.

"When it struck my heart, I meditated for a while and said, "God gave it and God will give us another one,'" said Associate Pastor Rev. Flossie Dawson.

No injuries have been reported at this time and it is still unclear what initially ignited the flame. However, because it is a place of worship the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office brought a K-9 unit to check for signs of arson.

Services will be held at their sister church Trinity Missionary Baptist Church in Baker until the building is repaired.