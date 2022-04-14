Musical instruments returned to owner after being stolen from Port Allen storage unit

PORT ALLEN - Back in January, two burglars broke into two storage units at North River Road Storage and Lock. They left with 200 items worth $10,000.

Detectives say they climbed a wall and entered the second unit through its roof. Among the items taken from this unit were multiple musical instruments.

Detectives were only able to find a fraction of the items from the first unit, but they did find the stolen instruments.

After struggling to find the owners, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office took to social media in hopes of finding an answer.

Norvil Mosbroker recognized the instruments immediately.

"When I saw the Facebook post right away, I knew these were mine, and I showed a picture to my wife, and she said 'yes, that’s my saxophone,'" Mosbroker said.

He was able to prove the instruments belonged to him by describing specific details like a dent on the trumpet.

These items aren’t worth a lot, but they are priceless to Mosbroker.

"The older trumpet is not of much value, but it is more sentimental," Mosbroker explained. "I learned to play on it, my cousins learned to play on it, my cousin learned to play on it, my nephew learned to play on it, and hopefully, my son will learn to play on it."

The two burglary suspects are in custody facing simple burglary charges.