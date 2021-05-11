Murdered teenager remembered by classmates

PORT ALLEN - More than a hundred students at Port Allen High School gathered on Friday to remember their murdered classmate, 15-year-old Jazzimane Woods.

Woods was a beloved team member of the school softball and volleyball teams at her school.

"It's truly a blessing, it's truly amazing to know that Jazz is loved. Jazz has so much family, so many friends, Woods' father Herman Forest," Jr. said.

The teenager's family was given her number-four softball jersey signed by her teammates. The number 4 was also painted in the right field, the position where she played.

"It's a relief to know that connection that her family shares with her," Forest said.

Woods' family was given a ball signed by her teammates on the volleyball team.

Balloons were released as classmates were brought to tears, remembering a friend who had an impact on and off the field.

"I didn't realize how much of an impact she had until she was gone. That's what I going to miss is her impact on others," Softball coach, Karmen Willams said.

A 14-year-old was arrested in connection with Woods' murder.

She was shot while at the Katherine Square Apartments in Port Allen

early Saturday morning. Police believe she was not the intended target of the gunfire.