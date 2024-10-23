Multiple people hurt, one killed in shooting outside of Baton Rouge nightclub

BATON ROUGE — Multiple people were hurt and one person died after a shooting outside of a concert at a nightclub early Sunday morning. One of the venue owners spoke with WBRZ on Monday, saying that the people involved with the gunfire weren't customers of his business.

Derick Brown is the co-owner of Sunrise All Entertainment Event Center off Greenwell Springs Road. He said they usually open at 1 a.m. and close down around 5 a.m. On Sunday, they were hosting a concert at the venue.

At 3:45 a.m. on Sunday, shots rang out in the parking lot. Six people were taken to hospitals with gunshot wounds and one of them, 35-year-old Dexter Cormier, died.

Brown said the shooting happened suddenly.

"It was no argument - that's the thing about it. They just went to shooting," he said.

Brown said he takes security seriously and takes measures to try and keep people safe.

"We always keep four to five cops out here – Baton Rouge City officers. They're paid officers, as well as eight security guards," Brown said. "Officers were parked all throughout the lot."

He said he is frustrated with the damage to his business reputation.

"I don't understand. Anybody who comes in here, they know once they get in the doors, they have a good time."

Two men, 24-year-old Michael Robinson and 30-year-old Tyrelle Hamilton, were arrested in connection with the shooting. On Monday, Robinson was booked for first-degree murder, five counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and illegal use of a weapon. Hamilton was booked for obstruction of justice.

Brown said the shooters were not customers and never went into the establishment.

"Everybody out here wants to parking-lot pimp," Brown said. "Y'all need to get your life together."