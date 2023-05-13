75°
Multiple hunting items stolen from home in French Settlement
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Home security footage caught a burglar stealing multiple hunting-related items from a home in Livingston Parish.
The video shows a person walking around a home. While the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office did not specify what items were taken, deputies say the missing items may be used for hunting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
