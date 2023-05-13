75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Multiple hunting items stolen from home in French Settlement

Related Story

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Home security footage caught a burglar stealing multiple hunting-related items from a home in Livingston Parish. 

The video shows a person walking around a home. While the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office did not specify what items were taken, deputies say the missing items may be used for hunting.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the LPSO at (225) 686-2241 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

News
Video shows burglar stalking through home in...
Video shows burglar stalking through home in Livingston Parish
FRENCH SETTLEMENT - Home security footage caught a burglar stealing multiple hunting-related items from a home in Livingston Parish. ... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, May 11 2023 May 11, 2023 Thursday, May 11, 2023 10:59:00 AM CDT May 11, 2023

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days