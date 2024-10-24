Latest Weather Blog
Multiple fires north of Clinton under control, roadway back open
CLINTON — Officials in Clinton worked multiple brush fires just north of the town Tuesday evening.
About 10 to 15 fires were set for about five miles on the west side of LA 67 going toward LA 432.
Department of Agriculture and Forestry officials said the fires were not arson, and likely a mechanical failure.
Sheriff Jeff Travis said volunteer firefighters from across the parish and Amite County, Mississippi, helped contain the fire. Inmates were helping to assist as well.
LA 67 north was closed but opened around 8 p.m.
These fires come after a string of fires across the capital area and a red flag warning that was put in place last week. A burn ban was also put in place in East Feliciana Parish, where Clinton is the parish seat.
