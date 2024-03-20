Multiple attempts to pay late daughter's bill go unaddressed by furniture company, fees accrue

BATON ROUGE - A mom is trying to settle the debt of her daughter who died last year. There's one bill from a furniture company that will not go away. After exhausting her options, she called 2 On Your Side.

Barbara Narcisse's daughter, Sheena Daniels, died last August from a heart attack. After she died, Narcisse tried to get her daughter's affairs in order. She started paying her bills so her two grandchildren wouldn't inherit their mother's debt.

However, one bill will not go away. Since September, Narcisse said she has been trying to pay her daughter's bill with Conn's Home Plus. It's turning out to be a lot harder than she thought it would be.

"I have contacted Conn's repeatedly, they won't let me pay it," she said.

Daniels had just made a payment to Conn's, then days later passed away.

"She worked hard, two to three jobs to try and pay her bills," Narcisse said.

Each month, Narcisse has received a bill in the mail for the amount owed. What was once about $2,000 has blossomed to about $4,000. Each document said the payment is past due.

After several phone calls to the company, a visit to each Baton Rouge location and sending the company a copy of her daughter's death certificate, she called 2 On Your Side for help.

"How can she be past due when she's dead?" Narcisse said. "I want to pay it and you all won't let me pay it."

The fees continue to accrue and the bills keep coming in her daughter's name.

"I just want closure," Narcisse said.

Tuesday afternoon, 2 On Your Side heard from public relations on behalf of Conn's. The representative said it can't share customer information, but will be reaching out to Narcisse to take the appropriate action to resolve the matter.

Once the billing issue is resolved, this story will be updated.