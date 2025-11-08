Multiple arrest tied to human trafficking in Baton Rouge, local resident reacts

BATON ROUGE - Nearly a dozen people arrested are tied to human trafficking rings in Baton Rouge.

The investigation into one of the human trafficking rings started back in August of 2024, when deputies say they received a tip that someone by the name of "El Perro," later identified as Jesus Lopez, was allegedly trafficking women out of an apartment near LSU.

Last month, four homes were raided in connection with the operation, one in Harvey and three in Baton Rouge, including an apartment on Nicholson Drive. Two victims were rescued there.

Lopez and three of his co-conspirators were all arrested in connection with the operation.

Residents who live near the apartment say it's unbelievable to hear something of this nature happening so close to home.

"Something that close happening to you, right there close by you like that, and you don't know a thing about it until you hear about it on the news or whatever, you know," Dwayne Armelin said.

Dwayne Armelin says he's been living in the area for eight years. He says it's a pretty peaceful neighborhood.

"Sometimes you see little different activities going around and make you really wonder what's going on at this house and that house, you know," he said.

James Cassell says he works not too far from the Nicholson Drive apartment.

"It's crazy to think that somewhere that close to where I work, they have something like that going on, and I hate for the victims and people that have to go through it. I couldn't imagine going through something like that," Cassell said.

In a separate investigation, 40-year-old Maurilio Vargas was arrested for allegedly trafficking women out of an apartment on Holt Avenue. That apartment, along with a home on Monticello Boulevard, was raided by deputies. Vargas and his wife were both arrested on Thursday.

Three more women were recovered from the Holt Avenue address.

Attorney General Liz Murrill released a statement about the investigation:

"The Louisiana Bureau of Investigation, in collaboration with our local, state, and federal partners, will continue to aggressively pursue those who seek to harm the innocent. I will ensure that justice is served on behalf of the victims exploited by anyone engaged in a human trafficking network