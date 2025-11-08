MSY airport not expected to be affected by FAA cutting flights

NEW ORLEANS - As the longest government shutdown in American history drags on, the FAA announced that it will cancel multiple flights at major airports; New Orleans' airport, thus far, looks to be unaffected.

No flights have been cut from Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, but delays may still happen.

Airport workers tell WBRZ that several TSA agents have been calling out, resulting in long lines at security airport checkpoints. Similar shortages of air traffic controllers could also lead to delays.