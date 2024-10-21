MOVEBR hitting the road Monday for project previews around the parish

BATON ROUGE - The MOVEBR program is hosting a four-stop roadshow in October across the parish previewing ongoing and upcoming projects for the community to see.

Members of the community will also have the opportunity to ask city leaders any questions they have.

MOVEBR currently has over 100 active projects in pre-construction or on-going construction, and 30 projects have been completed.

Almost 90% of the dollars spent in the program have gone to East Baton Rouge companies.

City spokesman Mark Armstrong says "we had a target of achieving 20% participation in the program by minority women and veteran-owned businesses and we have over 27% participation at this point."

The Roadshow is kicking off Oct. 7 at the Automotive Technology Center at Baton Rouge Community College from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The other dates for the roadshow are Oct. 16 at the Bluebonnet Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Oct. 23 at the Jones Creek Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Oct. 29 at the EBR Main Library from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

