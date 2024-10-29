67°
Motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Amant

ST. AMANT — A motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash in St. Amant Friday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Police say Rodney Michel, 51, of St. Amant, was traveling westbound on La. 935 at a high rate of speed on a motorcycle. Michel lost control of his motorcycle, was ejected, landed in the eastbound lane, and was struck by another vehicle.

Michel was pronounced dead on the scene and was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet.

