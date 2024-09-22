91°
Motorcyclist dies after early-morning crash on LA 64 in Central
CENTRAL - A motorcyclist died after an early-morning crash on La. 64 at Joor Road.
According to Total Traffic, the crash happened at La. 64, or Greenwell Springs-Port Hudson Road, and Joor Road. The Central Police Department said the crash involved a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle after the SUV turned into the path of an oncoming motorcycle.
Police identified Javan Guinn, 31, of Zachary as the victim. He was an employee with Central City Services.
Central Police said Guinn died at the scene and the incident is still under investigation.
