Mother Nature putting a damper on parade painter's plans
BATON ROUGE - As revelers pass through the streets for the 32nd Wearin' of the Green parade, one man is responsible for the paint that will pave the way.
It's a special job every year unique to this parade. The shamrocks along the route are painted on by one man. But this year, Mother Nautre has made it a little more complicated.
Dave Thompson's debacle starts with watered down gasoline, that is causing complications with his sprayer.
Thompson took over the task in the 1990's. Now, this is his pastime. Repairs to his home after the flood has left him with little time to fix his paint sprayer.
"It's just time consuming," he said.
Down to the wire, the watered down gas is giving him headaches. Still, he is hopeful he will be able to complete the task.
Thompson uses as many as seven gallons of paint to put down as many as 1,700 shamrocks along the parade route, using paint that quickly washes away whenever it rains.
