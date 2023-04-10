Mother in critical condition after shooting on Lake Lawford Ct.

BATON ROUGE – Authorities say a mother of three is in critical condition after a shooting on Lake Lawford Court off South Sherwood Forest Boulevard Wednesday morning.

The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested Carl Thompson, Jr. for attempted second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

The incident happened around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday. According to Baton Rouge Police, Thompson, the 41-year-old woman's boyfriend, shot her multiple times while she was sitting in the bathtub. The couple was having an argument prior to the shooting.



According to the arrest report, the woman was shot 9-10 times in the chest, back and right arm. Doctors say that she is currently paralyzed from the chest down.

BRPD said Thompson turned himself into authorities after calling police to the scene. One child was inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Neighbors identified the victim as Angela Gabriel. Police say she is in stable but critical condition at a local hospital.



Thompson was booked on into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the above charges.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

WATCH the full statement from Moore