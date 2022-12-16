40°
Latest Weather Blog
Mother, child dead after tornado touches down in Caddo Parish
Related Story
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded when the tornado first passed through Tuesday night and found several structures were damaged. One woman was injured and brought to a local hospital, while two people were reported to be missing.
Later that night, 8-year-old Nikolus Little was found dead in the wooded Pecan Farms area of Keithville, where his home was destroyed. The boy's mother, 30-year-old Yoshiko Smith, was found dead the next morning under a pile of debris a street over from where her home was destroyed.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office reported it would continue to search for any other victims.
Related Images
News
KEITHVILLE - A mother and her 8-year-old son died after a tornado touched down in north Louisiana late Tuesday night.... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man shot himself in front of Gonzales police officer after flipping car...
-
Years after deadly arrest, 5 officers criminally charged in Ronald Greene's death
-
Chris Nakamoto talks Ronald Greene case after officers' indictments in deadly arrest
-
Mid City drugstore makes changes following 2 On Your Side report about...
-
Families left sorting through rubble, searching for belongings after storms devastated south...