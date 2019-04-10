Mother arrested in shooting had prior charges

PORT ALLEN - Port Allen police may be a little closer to finding out what happened at a shooting at a local basketball court.

Edith Tillman, 43, and her son, Terrence Tillman, 17, were arrested in connection to the shooting.

Edith Tillman has had at least two other arrests in the past three years. In 2013, she was charged with "disturbing the peace," and in 2012 with "disturbance."

In this incident, both she and her son were charged with principal to attempted second-degree murder.

All of the violence has residents who live in the area shocked.

They say all of the violence that's been happening is unusual and they think it's up to parents to raise their children to be responsible citizens in order for there to be change.

"Everybody knows each other. Real, real friendly. I mean, wave at each other. Things like that. But I mean, as far as this kind of stuff here, it's not adults doing it. It's kids that ought to be working... ought to have a job," said Ned Phillippe, who lives nearby.

But Edith Tillman's mother says her daughter is innocent and didn't do anything wrong.

Etta Tillman told News 2 that the Port Allen police did not do their jobs correctly because her daughter was not involved in the shooting.

"Edith might get there and fuss with people about her children. But far as going get somebody to shoot somebody or to kill somebody? No, she wouldn't do that," said Tillman.

Bond hasn't been set for either Edith or Terrence Tillman.