Mother arrested for leaving infant also charged in 2009 hot car death of 3-year-old

BATON ROUGE - A mother accused of giving birth and dumping her newborn baby in a Walmart bathroom trash can was previously charged in connection to a child's death.

WBRZ confirmed through court documents that Kyandrea Thomas, 34, was previously arrested for negligent homicide after she and another woman left a 3-year-old toddler in a van at Wanda's Kids World, a daycare center, during the summer of 2009.

Thomas and the other woman, Michelle Veals, later turned themselves in and pleaded guilty to charges of negligent homicide. Parents of the toddler later sued the daycare.

The incident occurred sometime in July 2009, and temperatures were reported to be over 90 degrees.