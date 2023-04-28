Mother and son found shot to death at Baton Rouge apartment; family member discovered bodies

BATON ROUGE - Late Tuesday afternoon a mother and son were found shot to death at the Canterbury House Apartments on South Sherwood Avenue.

"The daughter came home and found her mom and brother deceased from gun shot wounds," BRPD Sgt. L’Jean McKneely said.

The victims are 19-year-old Stacy Brown and his mother, 47-year-old Latonya Brown.

Baton Rouge police say there is no indication that this was a murder-suicide and are currently looking for the shooter.

"Additional information may come forward and change the direction this is going, but we do feel this is a targeted incident here.”

Wednesday, they would not say if one or both victims were the intended target.

Neighbors at the complex were shocked by the tragic shooting, but not surprised. One woman who says she's lived here for nearly 15 years did not want to be identified.

"I hear shots all the time. I was just telling my friend you get to where you get desensitized. Oop! There's another bullet,” she said.