Mosquito protection

BATON ROUGE- You can't have a hot and humid summer in Louisiana without mosquitoes. Even though this has been one of the milder summers for the insects, mosquito abatement officials are still encouraging people to protect themselves from the pests.

This morning, Randy Vaeth from East Baton Rouge Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control stopped by 2une In to tell us more about how to keep the bugs away.

You should always use mosquito repellent when going outside. It's especially important to wear the repellent during the peak hours for mosquitoes which are at dusk and dawn.

Mosquito officials are most concerned with the southern house mosquito because of its ability to carry the West Nile Virus.

This year, the virus hasn't been as big a problem as it was in years past. So far this year, there have only been two cases of West Nile reported in East Baton Rouge this year, compared to about 20 during this time last year.

Mosquitos breed in highly organic still water, so they can be found just about anywhere. You can decrease your chance of getting bit by inspecting your property and dumping out any containers of standing water.

You can find more information on how to protect yourself against mosquitoes at the EBR Mosquito Abatement website.