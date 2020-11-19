61°
Latest Weather Blog
Mormon church lends helping hand to flood victims
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Police request pay raise
-
Health experts provide tips on holiday safety amid COVID surge
-
Vacuum truck works to remove debris from drainage area Wednesday
-
BRPD budget, including officer pay raises, goes before Metro Council
-
Spanish Town Mardi Gras Ball canceled; parade plans up in the air
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2020: Week 7 - Baylor Langlois
-
Clay Polk is Central football's master of mystery
-
Late defensive stands and timely passing give Catholic 27-21 win over Acadiana
-
Moneyline Report - Sports Betting 11/13/20
-
Catholic filling cancelled games just as fast as they get cancelled.