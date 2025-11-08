Morgan City Police searching for person of interest connected to fire set along Brashear Avenue

MORGAN CITY — Morgan City Police are attempting to identify a person of interest in the investigation of a fire earlier this week.

Police are trying to identify the man who was near the Brashear Avenue building where the fire was set on Monday.

According to officers, the fire caused minimal damage to the exterior wall of the building.

If anyone has any information on the identity of this person, they are asked to call the Morgan City Police Department detectives division at 985-380-4605.