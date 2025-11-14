Latest Weather Blog
Morgan City Police arrest man accused of setting multiple fires
MORGAN CITY — A man wanted by Morgan City Police for multiple alleged arsons has been arrested.
Brittan Boudreaux, 41, allegedly set fires along Brashear Avenue on Nov. 3. When police arrived, they found that someone had attempted to start fires on the exterior of two businesses in the area.
"Since that time, the department has received several additional complaints involving suspicious activity, including surveillance camera tampering and thefts at multiple business locations throughout Morgan City," officials said.
Later on Nov. 6, officers responded to a garbage can that was set on fire in the Swamp Gardens area. After releasing a photo of the suspect to the public, Boudreaux was identified as the alleged arsonist behind both incidents.
Boudreaux was arrested and charged with simple arson, attempted simple arson, theft under $1,000 and simple criminal damage to property, as well as two counts of criminal mischief (tampering with property) and three counts of criminal trespassing.
