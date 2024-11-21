47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Morgan City man arrested for rape, producing child pornography

Related Story

NAPOLEONVILLE - A man who was already in jail for possessing child sexual abuse material was booked on new charges of rape and producing child pornography Monday. 

Carroll Ray Clark, a 49-year-old from Morgan City, was booked Nov. 7 into the Assumption Parish Jail and then re-booked on the new charges Nov. 18. 

Clark is accused of 21 counts of pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13, one count of first-degree rape, two counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts of production of pornography involving juveniles. 

News
Morgan City man arrested for rape, producing...
Morgan City man arrested for rape, producing child pornography
NAPOLEONVILLE - A man who was already in jail for possessing child sexual abuse material was booked on new charges... More >>
2 days ago Monday, November 18 2024 Nov 18, 2024 Monday, November 18, 2024 6:01:00 PM CST November 18, 2024

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days