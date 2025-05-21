Latest Weather Blog
More than 30 dogs rescued from St. Gabriel Animal Hospital
Related Story
ST. GABRIEL - More than 30 dogs were rescued from the St. Gabriel Animal Hospital on Sunday night, according to police.
WBRZ was at the rescue and saw advocates from Animal Protection and Welfare Society and Licking for Love carrying dogs out of the facility, which was reportedly run by Dr. Gary Sod.
The dogs inside appeared to be malnourished, their bones easily seen beneath their coats, and some had open sores. One of the animals had to receive an oxygen treatment before leaving. Medical equipment, medicines, and chemicals were left out in the open. Dog urine, feces, and vomit covered surfaces.
The St. Gabriel Police Department said dog remains were found discarded in a trash can behind the facility.
Police are actively investigating the situation.
Related Images
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Law enforcement participates in series of runs leading up to Special Olympics
-
Documentary made by Southern students, featuring Human Jukebox wins grant at Sports...
-
Louisiana State Representative arrested for DWI, child endangerment
-
Zachary residents get hail during Wednesday morning storm
-
Oldest Louisiana World War II veteran, Gonzales resident dies Sunday at 105