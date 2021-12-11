More rain and flooding to come Friday

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are asking residents throughout the state to be prepared for more heavy rain on Friday.



Drivers should avoid flooded areas, or areas known to flood easily.



Several parishes have canceled school and closed their offices for Friday. Southern University, Southeastern Louisiana University, BRCC, and River Parishes Community Colleges are closed Friday because of the weather.



There is a 100% chance of rain on Friday, and will most likely last through early Saturday morning. One to three inches of rain are possible. Flash Flooding and a Coastal Advisory are in place.



The temperature will stay in the mid 70's and can drop to the 60s in the late evening.



Overall the storm is expected to bring five to eight inches of rain.



We are monitoring the forecast for Saturday's St. Patrick's Day Parade closely, and will update you on any changes to the forecast.