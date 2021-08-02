Latest Weather Blog
More FEMA disaster recovery centers open Thursday
BATON ROUGE - FEMA says more disaster recovery centers will open Thursday in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston and St. Landry parishes.
FEMA says more disaster recovery centers will open Friday in Iberville, Livingston and Vermilion parishes.
The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday until further notice. They are located at the following addresses:
East Iberville Gym
3285 Highway 75
St. Gabriel, LA 70776
American Legion Hall
26200 Highway 43
Springfield, LA 70462
Old Health Unit
401 S. St. Charles St.
Abbeville, LA 70510
Disaster recovery centers opened Thursday in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston and St. Landry parishes at the following locations:
St. Louis King of France Catholic Church
2121 N. Sherwood Forest Dr.
Baton Rouge, La. 70815
Early Learning Center Gym
9414 Plank Rd.
Clinton, La. 70772
Word Ministries
1960 W. Laurel Ave.
Eunice, La. 70535
There also are two mobile disaster recovery centers:
St. Joseph Catholic Church
15710 Highway 16
French Settlement, La. 70733
City of Central Parking Lot
13421 Hooper Rd.
Central, La. 70818
Survivors may locate other centers near them at fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.
