More FEMA disaster recovery centers open Thursday

BATON ROUGE - FEMA says more disaster recovery centers will open Thursday in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston and St. Landry parishes.

FEMA says more disaster recovery centers will open Friday in Iberville, Livingston and Vermilion parishes.

The centers will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Sunday until further notice. They are located at the following addresses:

East Iberville Gym

3285 Highway 75

St. Gabriel, LA 70776

American Legion Hall

26200 Highway 43

Springfield, LA 70462

Old Health Unit

401 S. St. Charles St.

Abbeville, LA 70510

Disaster recovery centers opened Thursday in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston and St. Landry parishes at the following locations:

St. Louis King of France Catholic Church

2121 N. Sherwood Forest Dr.

Baton Rouge, La. 70815

Early Learning Center Gym

9414 Plank Rd.

Clinton, La. 70772

Word Ministries

1960 W. Laurel Ave.

Eunice, La. 70535

There also are two mobile disaster recovery centers:

St. Joseph Catholic Church

15710 Highway 16

French Settlement, La. 70733

City of Central Parking Lot

13421 Hooper Rd.

Central, La. 70818

Survivors may locate other centers near them at fema.gov/disaster-recovery-centers or by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.