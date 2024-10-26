More disaster recovery centers set up after Hurricane Francine being shut down

64°
GONZALES - Two more disaster recovery centers will be closing down on Friday, one day after the first one shut down in St. James Parish.
The DRCs in Ascension and Assumption will be closing down at 5 p.m. Friday.
If you are still seeking help following the storm, the centers in Lafourche, Jefferson, St. John, St. Mary, and Terrebonne Parishes will remain open. Those centers are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
No appointment is needed to visit the center and seek help.
