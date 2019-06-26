More cable barriers coming to La. interstates

BATON ROUGE - The Department of Transportation and Development plans to have cable barriers installed along interstates state-wide in the next few years.

Right now, DOTD has installed approximately 105.22 miles of cable barriers throughout the state at a cost of $11.6 million. Around 50 miles of cable barriers protect the medians of both I-10 and I-12. The barriers keep cars from crossing into oncoming traffic.

"We have several folks who have mentioned that cable barriers have saved their lives and put them in a position where a car was coming across and they thought they were going to hit, or where they actually lost control and hit a cable barrier and did not go across," said Rodney Mallett of DOTD.

The state installed the first cable barriers in St. Tammany Parish in 2008. DOTD plans to install more cable barriers state-wide in the next three to five years.

"What our safety section does is they model based on traffic and width of the median and the possibility of crossover accidents, and we are going to try to get cable barriers in those areas across the state," said Mallett.

DOTD says the results of a study set to come out next week will show the need for state-wide barriers.