More businesses close as 'stay-at-home' order goes into effect

BATON ROUGE - Just about all Matt Brocato can do these days is clean his salon on Perkins Road. There will be no clipping, cutting or coloring for the next three weeks.

Hair salons and barbershops are some of the latest businesses ordered to close as a part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' 'Stay-at-Home' order to prevent any additional spread of COVID-19. The order went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. For Brocato, it was just a matter of time.

Over the next three weeks, Brocato will only be tending to his hair. He doesn't anticipate making any house calls.

For some stylists, this closure means a total loss of revenue. In Brocato's case, he's taking it day by day. After more than two decades in the beauty industry, he says he has the means to survive for a little while.

"Hopefully longer than just a little while," Brocato said. "In my particular situation, I've got a little bit of time. Not a lot. "

While the days ahead are uncharted territory for the entire industry, Brocato is managing to keep a positive attitude.

"Cleaning, taking advantage of the downtime and getting ready for when this is over," Brocato said.

The 'Stay-at-Home' order will remain in effect through April 12. Gov. Edwards has said it may be extended if necessary.