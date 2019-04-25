More border drama

BATON ROUGE - Unaccompanied minors, caught crossing the border illegally and then transferred to family members or sponsors in Louisiana, will soon be placed in schools around the state as they await a deportation hearing.

Last week, the federal government revealed information that showed 1,071 immigrant children have been moved to Louisiana since the beginning of the year.

It appears, the federal government does not restrict placements based on the immigration status of the parent or sponsors, leaving open the chance that the child can be placed with an illegal-adult immigrant.

While they wait for the court process, unaccompanied minors are required to attend school.

"Obviously, we are going to do everything we can to provide support and services to the kids," Governor Bobby Jindal said. "But at this point, they won't even tell us where they are located. They won't even tell us their ages. They won't tell us where they've been placed."

Governor Jindal has criticized President Obama's administration's handling of the unaccompanied minors. The governor was not aware of the children being moved to Louisiana until last week.

On Monday, Jindal lead a group to the U.S.- Mexican border to address the situation.

"It's only going to get worse and worse," Jindal said Monday.

A day later, East Baton Rouge Mayor President Kip Holden spoke out against the governor's stance.

"Should we help? Yes, but don't tell people there is a border crisis in Louisiana because there is no border crisis in Louisiana," Holden said.

The mayor acknowledges other states such as Texas and New Mexico are in a crisis when it comes to illegal immigrants, but does not believe the crisis has spilled over into Louisiana.

Holden was critical of Governor Jindal's trip to the Mexican border calling it a show.

"The governor can do nothing," he said. "What is he going to do, overtake the government?"

So far this year about 50,000 unaccompanied minors have crossed the Mexican border seeking refuge from their home countries.