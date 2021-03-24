Latest Weather Blog
Months after dropping controversial name, new sign installed at Liberty High
BATON ROUGE - Liberty High School got a new sign Monday, more than half-a-year after the old sign was taken down.
East Baton Rouge Parish School Board officials voted in favor of changing the school's name to Liberty High School from Lee High School on July 16, removing the 'Lee High' sign on Aug. 3.
The name change followed George Floyd's death in police custody and widespread protests which prompted the removal of numerous Confederate symbols across the country. Baton Rouge community members voiced their concerns about having a school named after a prominent Confederate officer, worrying that this name might glorify the Confederacy and negatively impact students at the school.
Rebranding of the school is still ongoing, with signage across campus still needing to be changed.
