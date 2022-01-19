65°
Latest Weather Blog
Monday's health report
Related Story
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022.
News
Watch the 2 Your Health report for Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge blood bank up in flames amid dangerous shortage nationwide, St....
-
City-Parish taking precautions before wintry weather later in the week
-
Attempted break-in at Hebert Guns
-
Elderly man beaten, bound by armed robber at his home
-
Bluff Middle School hooper drains half-court shot, leading to overtime win